Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSMV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 6,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.