Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.