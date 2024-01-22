Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. 785,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,500. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

