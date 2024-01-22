Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1136 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 149,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,057. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.