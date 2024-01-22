Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.23. 817,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,798. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,474,000 after acquiring an additional 708,042 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 699,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 380,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

