Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.89 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 703,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,654. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

