Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

