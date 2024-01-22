Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSJR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,280.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

