Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,877,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,796,320. The firm has a market cap of $664.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.27 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

