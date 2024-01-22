Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 230,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $119.65. 4,035,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,138. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $303.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

