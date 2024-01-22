Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.68.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $13.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,224.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,044.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.41. The firm has a market cap of $573.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $569.78 and a one year high of $1,231.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.