NFT Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.01 or 0.99298257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00213140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003921 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.