Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells 2,363 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. 5,159,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

