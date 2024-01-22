Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2024 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $122.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2023 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

