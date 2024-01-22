Contrasting Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Corporate Travel Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Travel Management and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Travel Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Airbnb 5 16 13 0 2.24

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corporate Travel Management and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Airbnb has a consensus price target of $139.97, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Corporate Travel Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Travel Management and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A $0.19 71.57 Airbnb $8.40 billion 10.96 $1.89 billion $8.27 17.17

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Travel Management. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Travel Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbnb beats Corporate Travel Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services. Corporate Travel Management Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

