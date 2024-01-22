Riley Exploration Group, Llc Sells 13,870 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $304,030.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,165,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,461,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 8,034 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $179,318.88.

On Thursday, January 11th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 150,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $461.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

