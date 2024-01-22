Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $971,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,583,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $17.95. 1,812,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,652. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

