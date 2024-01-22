Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.78. 43,509,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,131,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

