Insider Selling: Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IVVD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

