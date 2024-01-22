Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Stephen P. Mawer Sells 15,037 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 126,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,570. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

