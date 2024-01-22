Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Stephen P. Mawer Sells 15,037 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 126,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,570. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.90.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
