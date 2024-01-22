AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Sells $5,196,500.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
K. Michelle Borninkhof also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00.
Shares of AZO traded up $24.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,770.99. 220,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,626.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,558.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,779.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
