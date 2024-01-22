Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $1,572,537.60 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,572,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $203,170.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Price John sold 6,144 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $135,290.88.

On Friday, January 12th, Sharon Price John sold 12,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $276,860.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 284,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $319.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

