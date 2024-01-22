MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $159,792.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ezio Bonvini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,088. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

