Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $241.40. The stock has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.