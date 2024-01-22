Commons Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.15. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

