Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.13

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $5,389.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,800.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00168383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.00585737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00379901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00175449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,412,475 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

