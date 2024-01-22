NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $165.07. 2,154,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

