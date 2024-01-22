Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,758. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $487.54. The stock has a market cap of $376.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

