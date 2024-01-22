ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NYSE:CEM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.75. 29,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,860. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
