The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $19.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,596. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.13.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

