The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $19.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
TRV stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,596. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.