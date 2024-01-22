Permian Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 178,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $715.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.68. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

PBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

