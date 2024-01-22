Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.88. 551,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,886. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 55.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.