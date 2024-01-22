Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.16

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.16 ($45.23) and last traded at €40.42 ($44.42), with a volume of 98841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.96 ($45.01).

Fuchs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.86.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

