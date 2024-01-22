Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.14

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 1695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

