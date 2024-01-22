Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.44

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 61223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.