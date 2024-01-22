Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.68

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.68 and last traded at $124.04, with a volume of 4380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.37.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

