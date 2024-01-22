Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 586318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.