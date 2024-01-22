Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.25

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 2096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.
Wilmar International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.
About Wilmar International
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
