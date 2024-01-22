Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.61

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 387904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.