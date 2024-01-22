Commons Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commons Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

META stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.93. 8,817,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,776,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $390.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.39. The company has a market cap of $986.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.