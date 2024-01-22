ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $149.66 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00169101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015200 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

