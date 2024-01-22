Certuity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certuity LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,212,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

