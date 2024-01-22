iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,934. The company has a market capitalization of $375.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

