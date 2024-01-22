Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $31,015.80 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.66 or 0.99839149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011703 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00213882 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00169482 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,632.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.