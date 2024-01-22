Commons Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commons Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.13 on Monday, reaching $1,228.33. 1,575,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,044.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.41. The firm has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $569.78 and a 12 month high of $1,231.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

