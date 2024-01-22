Commons Capital LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $609.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,490. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

