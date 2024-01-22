Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 107,659 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,659 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.35. 1,923,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,288. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.