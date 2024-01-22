iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.22

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.22 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 69751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

