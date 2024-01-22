McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.35. 1,800,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

