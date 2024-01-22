Meter Governance Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $67.89 million and $853,177.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00007634 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,905,141 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,471 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,898,894 with 22,291,118 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.1221449 USD and is up 9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,808,993.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

